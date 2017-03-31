King Zakius’ throne

Reggae/Dancehall made in Maun and born in the Ghetto

22 years ago, at the tender age of 13 Ikanyeng Ramokgaleme bought his very first cassette.

It was Shabba Ranks’ Grammy award-winning 1992 album X-tra naked.

Arguably one of the Jamaican’s most successful production’s, including hit songs such as ‘Bedroom bully’, ‘Mr Loverman’ and ‘Rude boy’, the album enjoyed world wide success and won a Grammy award for Best Reggae album in 1993.

The young Ramokgaleme was one of the many hit by Mr Loverman’s gravel toned and rough voice.

“I fell in love with his music and saved enough money to buy his cassette. Dance hall was big in Maun in the late 90s and after acquiring Shabba’s album I began to dig deep and was soon listening to groups such as Israel Vibration, Shaggy and many others,” explained the 35-year-old Maun native.

“It didn’t take me long! Soon I was rapping along to Shabba’s tongue twisting lyrics and learning Jamaican patois,” he recalled fondly.

In 1999, Ramokgaleme performed on stage for the first time.

“It was a talent show at Tshwaragano Junior School and I performed ‘Murder She Wrote’ by Chaka Demus & Pliers.”

Ramokgaleme’s love for music, particularly dancehall and reggae continued to grow, and as soon as he finished his junior school he set out to pursue his musical dream.

“I linked up with Delta Sounds where I played with Stigger Sola and Funky P,” he said.

However, unhappy with the slow progress he was making in his chosen career, the young artist, whose dreadlocks were the size of his thumb, headed to Francistown in 2010.

In the Ghetto, he met his long-time buddy and homeboy Morulaganyi ‘Editor’ Mothowabarwa.

Already a household name in Francistown for founding a Selepa Junior school band, Editor welcomed his friend and introduced him to Rwazz Sounds.

The group was founded by Editor in 1975 through the help of his headteacher at Selepa JSS and would later become Rwazz.

The group, which used students for their live performances, toured areas such as Shashe and Tati Siding – among some of the performing students was the award-winning Odirile ‘Vee’ Sento!

Ramokgaleme settled in and it wasn’t long before the rub-a-dub bug that had so influenced his 13-year-old self came flowing back to him.

Soon he was back on his lane rapping in patois.

Now going by the name King Zakius, the Francistown-based natty dread has just recorded his first single ‘Babylon run away’.

Unlike Shabba Ranks’ slack lyrical content, Zakius’ are soulful and conscious.

The song was recorded under the name King Zakius and Rwazz Sounds, his backing band, with Editor on the chorus.

The song was recorded at Gouf Diazi studios in Francistown and this lucky reporter had an exclusive listening session before it hits radio stations soon.

“The song preaches unity between friends and foes. It’s about closing the gap between friends and haters, I want my enemies closer to me because I get my strength from them, but all the time babylon run away when they see me,” he revealed.

“We want to go on an aggressive marketing spree for this song at the end of April. We have enough material to cut an album but we are currently being constrained by funds,” he said.

Band mate and the man behind the chorus on the single explained Zakius is so talented that after his arrival Rwazz Sounds’ focus shifted from jazz to reggae and dancehall.

“He is that powerful we had no choice but to give him the backing and allow him to grow,” shrugged Editor happily.

“I’m appealing to Batswana to support this rare jam – just like Vee he’s the next big thing,” he predicted confidently.