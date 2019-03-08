King Monada comes to Maun

South African artist, Steven Kgatla, known by his stage name King Monada, will headline the Maun Easter Explosion festival on the 19th April at Maun Stadium.

Having risen to fame towards the end of 2018 through his hit song ‘Idibala’, Monada is expected to fill up the stadium with the help of fellow South African acts Naak Musiq, Jay Sax and Zanda Zakusa.

They will be joined by Djembe Monks from Zimbabwe as well as a host of local stars, such as: A.T.I, Charma Gal, Chrispin the Drummer, Zeak The GXD, DJ Trap, Big Pun, RNR, Cue, Ms Laura, Blaz, Cowboy, Mox, Daveboy, Leon, Maximum, Distilled, Mis D, Skint, Quan, Kellymor,Billinator, Cheki, Mzulala and Dedcor Kalahari Express.

MCs for the night will be T.H.A.B.O, Shatter and Mis D. Pre-sold tickets are available for P150 while paying at the gate will set you back P200.

Gates open at 18000 hrs.