Kin-Asta-drops-determination-of-changes

Having been involved in a number of Hip Hop battles at Junior School, Atlang Molosankwe known as Kin Asta has dropped a six track album titled Determination of Changes.

In his album which is inspired by the American Hip Hop artists such as 2 Pac and B.I.G, the 25 year old features his long time friend Sloth in track six, As we pray.

Other songs are Blushed, Put your hands Up, Cocaine, Rolling with the time and Understand.

In the album he worked with a number of record labels such as Roya Dawgs Production and Three2Digit.