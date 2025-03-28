Killer soldier faces more charges

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has increased the charges against Moagi Mokomeng, the 34-year-old Botswana Defence Force soldier accused of a brutal killing spree in Kgomokasitwa, with even more charges.

Initially charged with three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and arson, Mokomeng’s list of alleged crimes has grown after further police investigations.

Appearing before the Lobatse Magistrates’ Court on March 17th for a status update, State Prosecutor, Modibedi Tladi, revealed the additional charges.

Tladi told the court that Mokomeng caused malicious damage to property by firing gunshots that shattered windows and a door of a Village Development Committee (VDC) house occupied by Police Officer, Thabo Dibotelo.

Furthermore, he is accused of smashing the windows of Wathapelo Tiro’s house with a gun and firing shots at a white Toyota Hilux belonging to one of the victims, Elizabeth Ramolala, damaging the vehicle’s load bin, dashboard, bonnet, right front bumper, and ignition chamber.

Mokomeng was arrested in Ntlhantlhe while attempting to flee, just days after the February 25th killings, where he allegedly murdered Elizabeth, Alefha, and Katlego Ramolala, attempted to kill Happy Ramolala and Dibotelo, and set Elizabeth’s house on fire.

He was further remanded in custody and is set to return to court on April 1st for another status update.