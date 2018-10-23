Killed for a cow’s head

COUSIN ACCUSED OF MURDER

Extension II Magistrate Mpho Setshegetso on Tuesday morning remanded a man suspected of stabbing his cousin to death in a fight over the meat of a cow’s head.

The accused, David Mathata Kgowe has been charged with the murder of his relative, Lemogang Motsholathebe.

The incident is believed to have happened on Sunday at Discovery Ward in Tlokweng, when the two were attending a session at a neighbour’s house.

They are said to have started quarrelling over a cow’s head, a dispute that allegedly led to 45-year-old Kgowe stabbing his cousin in the chest with a knife.

Motsholathebe was rushed to hospital where doctors certified him dead.

State Prosecutor Inspector Joseph Kehakae told court the case is a fresh matter with investigations only starting the day before.

He revealed the police are still waiting for the doctor’s report and that they have not completed registering statements of witnesses.

“This is a serious offence and prosecution need time to do thorough investigations. Issue of bail will be dealt with in the next mention,” stated Kehakae.

The accused was asked if he will look for a lawyer or represent himself and replied that he is currently traumatised and cannot talk but would try to represent himself.

Magistrate Setshegetso further remanded Kgowe to give the prosecution time to do their investigations.

The accused will next appear before court on the 31st of October for mention.