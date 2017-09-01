Kiddie politics

There is a disturbing new trend in our politics and if it’s not addressed immediately then we are heading for the worst.

It concerns the issue of using underage children in political activities.

In Bobonong during the Botswana Movement for Democracy’s congress, teenagers were spotted at Matshekge School hall and were used as delegates.

I mean when did such young kids become delegates?

Then, over the weekend, at the Botswana Democratic Party’s 55th Anniversary celebrations, youngsters took part in the activities as party members.

I know we like to fill the venues but let’s not abuse and jump some legal clauses.

I just hope the new Secretary General will take action; if not, Shaya might just have to run for office himself!