Khawa reveals Khama- Masisi tense relations

Tension between former President Ian Khama and the current President Mokgweetsi Masisi was evident this weekend at Khawa Dune Challenge.

Shaya has read reports of the current refusing to lend the former the Presidential chopper, so when Shaya joined the masses at the just ended Khawa Dune Challenge, Shaya was shocked to notice that when President Masisi and his enterouge walked in, Khama did not observe protocol by standing up to welcome the first citizen.

In fact the former was so conspicuous as the only person sitting down until the President greeted him.

After that Shaya noticed that the two stayed out of each other’s way until the end.