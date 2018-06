Chez Nicolas is set for a night of royalty tonight as the urban club hosts The Queen of Bling, Khanyi Mbau and Sthembiso Khoza, best known for his role as Shaka on the hit South African soapie, The Queen.

There will also be performances from Zeak The Gxd, Cody, Scratch, Kuchi, Blackace and Ms Daisy. MCs for the night will be Kefus Leo and Scar.

Patrons will have to part with P100 and P250 for VIP while P1, 000 gets you Mumm & Moet all night.