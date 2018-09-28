Khama’s Mosu airstrip too costly to maintain

Government has stopped maintaining former President Ian Khama’s private airstrip in Mosu after realising that it would be too costly to keep.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Kabelo Ebineng.

Ebineng who was fielding questions from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was responding to a suggestion by Selebi-Phikwe West legislator, Dithapelo Keorapetse, that the former President abused his position by using tax payers’ money for his private compound.

Ebineng explained: “That particular airstrip is the private property of the former president. He had a piece of land he acquired through Ngwato land board. Because of other privileges I can’t go into, a provision was made that the airstrip be constructed by Government. It was constructed by the BDF. ”

The PS further said “My ministry got involved with maintenance, we have since stopped the maintenance after Khama ceased being President.”

When responding to further suggestions that Khama had initially said the airstrip would be used for official use and not for his private gain, Ebineng said: “We didn’t take over the airfield and this is because we have sufficient airfield within the area for our use. They are in reasonable proximity. We couldn’t justify why we should be spending P250 000 annually and a lump sum of P 5 million every five years.”

Pressed further the PS said “We are not in a position to state the prior justification for the construction and maintenance of the airstrip.”