Khama’s charm offensive targets Masisi’s turf

SKI to hand over a house in Jerusalem, Moshupa

Former President Lieutenant General, Dr Ian Khama Seretse Khama has taken the apparent popularity contest between him and his succesor, president Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi to the latter’s backyard.

Dr Khama who recently donated P 33, 000 towards a building project in Jerusalem ward in Moshupa village is expected to officially handover a house to a needy man after he recently financed it’s finishing touches, village chief, Kgosi Oscar Mosielele has confirmed.

Confirming that the Bangwato paramount chief has been invited as the guest of honour to officially hand over the two –and- a half house in president masisis’s backyard, Mosielele said that when the former president stopped by at the Kgotla to greet him, he remembered that Khama had a national housing appeal and therefore asked him to assist.

“We have been building a house for a disadvantaged man through the help and donations from Moshupa residents and churches, especially Seventh Day Adventist church. However when Khama stopped by the Kgotla recently to greet me, I told him about the project and he popped out his contribution in hard cash,” Mosielele explained.

Although the former president is not the main sponsor, Mosielele said that because Khama is ‘an elder in the nation,’ they saw it fit to honour him by asking him to do the official handing over of the house.

On Tuesday Khama announced on his Facebook page that he was billed to handover the house this coming weekend but pulled down the post shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile Khama’s move to sponsor and handover a house in Moshupa, which is president Masisi’s home village, has been interpreted by some political commentators as a continuation of the former president’s efforts to undermine president Masisi’s office by creating a parallel centre of power and in the process divide the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) by forcing cadres to choose sides.

The Moshupa house handover comes amidst serious differences between Khama and his handpicked successor, Masisi, which has played out in the public space since Masisi ascended to the presidency in April this year forcing Masisi to speak out and reveal how the differences have made the transition from the previous admiistration difficult and in the process harmed not only the ruling party but the country and the Government.

Asked whether he did not see his association with Khama as not only betrayal to Masisi but also a way of fueling tension in an already fragile political atmosphere between the former president and the current, Mosielele said; “Theirs is a political position between two people which does not involve us. I don’t see why differences between two people should stop us from asking donations from anyone of them.”

But had the chief asked donations from Masisi, who was Moshupa Member of Parliament for a long time?

“I may not have directly talked to him, but the plight of the man for whom we are building the house has always been public knowledge,” said Mosielele

The beneficiary of the Mosielele- Khama benevolence is Motona Sekhobe, a 47- year -old man, who is suspected to have been illegally trafficked to South Africa at the tender age of seven where he worked in the farms only to return home in a state of destitution at the age of 42.