Khama wanted to fire Moitoi- Masisi

President Mokgweetsi Masisi today disclosed how he saved former minister, Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi from being fired by former President, Ian Khama from her cabinet position.

When addressing Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) South West Regional Congress in Moshupa, Masisi said that Khama was angry at Moitoi and wanted to drop her from cabinet because of her poor performance at the Ministry of Education.

“I volunteered that he transfer me from Office of the President to the Ministry of Education because I understood the dynamics of that ministry from my experience as a teacher. That’s how I ended up as Acting Minister of Education and Moitoi a bo a dirwa se a neng a se dirwa. I had to go to work on a Sunday to plead with Khama to reconsider dropping her because it would be suicidal to drop a senior cabinet minister six months before elections.”

Although Moitoi is challenging him for the BDP presidency, Masisi said that he is not shaken by the move as he is confident of victory.

He said that the presidential challenge is not about Moitoi but a campaign for a certain person. “How can Moitoi be supported now when she was not supported during her campaign for AU chairmanship. The aim is to remove me from my seat,” he said.