Khama takes ‘pot shot’ at Masisi

Despite having relinquished the Presidency six months ago, Ian Khama has assured Batswana ‘he will continue to work with them’.

However, one Motswana Khama seems intent on working against is President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Addressing a sizeable crowd in Monarch, who had flocked to the Francistown location’s Kgotla to catch a glimpse of the revered former leader on Wednesday, Khama said, “I will work with Batswana, unlike others who work with people in the United Nations.”

Khama’s comments appear to be a thinly veiled barb at his predecessor, President Masisi, who is currently in New York where he is attending the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

However, his cutting remark did not have the desired effect, as most in the audience failed to make the cryptic connection.

Explaining his impromptu visit to the second city, Khama revealed that the Member of Parliament for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane had long been pestering him to come and greet ‘his people’ in Monarch.

“Since I had a trip to Zimbabwe I decided to pass by today,” clarified the ex-army general, who rubbished rumours he was planning to form a new party.

For his part, Moswaane was keen to express his admiration for the country’s fourth President.

“May your name be respected; love and respect suits you. The reason why the city of Francistown shines is because of Khama,” gushed the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) politician.