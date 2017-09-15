Khama suspends BDP Youth League members

President Ian Khama has suspended nine members of the Botswana Democratic Party Youth League (BDPYL) who expelled the Youth League Chairman, Simon Moabi this week.

Speaking to The Voice online, BDP’s Communications and International Relations Chairperson, Thapelo Pabalinga said that the group has been suspended for 60 days for their behaviour.

He said that the suspended members’ decision to call a meeting and suspend their chairman shows how they undermine the party constitution. “Their meeting was not legal as per our constitution, you cannot call a meeting without the Chairman,” said Pabalinga.

The suspended members are Thabo Autlwetse, Bruce Nkgakile, Kabo Ketshogile, Bonang Morapedi, Thatayaone Serema, Sekano Bodilo, Kitso Masedi, Patience Kaelo and Onalenna Segwai.