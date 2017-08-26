Khama snubs Mogae

President Ian Khama omitted to pay tribute to his immediate predecessor, Festus Mogae, at the Botswana Democratic Party’s 55th Anniversary celebrations in Serowe today.

When giving his keynote address, Khama paid tribute first to his father, the first President of Botswana Sir Seretse Khama and Sir Ketumile Masire but no mention of Mogae was made. “The BDP set out to build a democracy, a system of government that gives power to the people. A system that is underpinned by social justice, equality, consultation, citizen participation, respect for human rights, rule of law, accountability and basic freedoms.”

Khama said that the founding President, Sir Seretse Khama said that they were not going to make any extravagant promises, nor claim the ability to achieve the impossible.

He then thanked Masire for his selfless service to the nation. “We would not have achieved our current progress as a country were it not for these visionary men and women who came before us.”

Khama then took swipe at opposition parties saying their behave will never change.

He said that in 1962, a resolution was taken after four day kgotla debate that the Botswana Peoples Party be banned within Gammangwato as they were perceived to be a threat to the traditional order. “Today the BPP is in partnership with others who cause damage and will continue to do as it is the case with the Bobonong events. Nothing it seems has changed over the years.”

Amongst the guest were the African National Congress’s Secretary General Gwede Mantashe.

The party then welcomed new members from the opposition.