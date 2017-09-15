Khama is sick

KHAMA DIAGNOSED WITH LUNG INFECTION

President Ian Khama has been incapacitated by a recent lung infection that he described as similar to pneumonia.

The President revealed his ill health at Wednesday’s send-off ceremony for 35 Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) students, who leave for Israel this Sunday on an 11-month bench marking trip.

A frail-looking Khama stressed that despite feeling poorly, he could not miss the opportunity to honour an invitation from the university at which he has just been appointed Chancellor.

After turning up 40 minutes late, Khama narrated how he started to feel ill last Saturday while helping out at a Soup Kitchen in Takatokwane.

The following day, while on an expedition in Mogonono he began to lose his voice but did not read much into it.

“Being a soldier, I decided it wasn’t anything serious, so I brushed it off and said, ‘Mind over matter’ hoping the illness would dissipate,” he said, continuing that by Monday morning, the situation had gotten worse, so much so that he had to seek immediate medical attention where he was diagnosed with a lung infection similar to pneumonia.

He assured the nation that his health is getting better.

“My doctor advised me to hold off exercising for two weeks and I am trying to convince him that I am fit to at least jog,” he said, to the crowd’s roaring laughter.

Before Khama’s late arrival, Minister of Agriculture, Development and Food Security Patrick Ralotsia had told attendants that the President would not be attending the event as he was ill.

Ralotsia told the visibly worried crowd that this was the first time in his life that he knew of the President getting sick.

“I saw him with my own two eyes, it dawned on me that he is only human like the rest of us,” he said, narrating how on Tuesday, the country’s number one citizen kept going in and out of the Cabinet Session, clearly indicating discomfort.

The Minister further said he believed the President’s illness was nothing to worry about and that it would soon clear up as he is a strong-willed individual.