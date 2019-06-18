Khama is petty – Keebine

Business Botswana President slams Khama, urges Masisi to focus

The business community has slammed the former President Ian Khama, calling him petty in his ongoing spat with president Masisi.

Speaking to The Voice in an interview this week, Business Botswana President, Gobusamang Keebine expressed disappointment in the former president, saying his actions equates to nothing but pettiness.

“We don’t know exactly what he wants because if you recall, he asked the former Presidents, the late Masire and Mogae to stay away and let him rule during his tenure as president, now he is doing exactly the opposite of what he wanted the former presidents to do. To us this is just extreme pettiness,” said the BB President.

Keebine noted that the fight would most likely chase away possible investors, adding that as the voice of business, they are deeply worried about the squabble between Khama and his successor.

“As you know, when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers, in this case we are the grass, we are really suffering, and we don’t know what this fight is all about.”

According to Keebine, the fallout between the former allies, which has led to Khama granting interviews to foreign media houses dismissing Masisi’s leadership, does not portray a good picture of this country.

Khama has vowed to continue giving interviews to the international media, arguing that he wanted the world to know about reversals of democratic gains made prior Masisi’s presidency.

Keebine however condemned Khama’s interviews, which he said were likely to scare away investors thereby undoing President Masisi’s efforts to attract FDI inflows through his many trips since he took over in April.

“Their fight is chasing away potential investors, those who want to invest will obviously hold back at least until the elections pass in October, it is a concern for us” said the seemingly upset Keebine.

Turning his attention to the current administration, Keebine expressed misgivings that the leadership seems to have shifted its focus on making sure that it does not get removed from power, in the process abandoning priorities that concern the country.

Although he says they have not yet engaged the two leaders directly, he says as the business community, they have engaged at different levels and have made their position clear regarding the stand-off between Khama and Masisi by strongly condemning it.

“The whole country has to suffer just because of two people, I don’t understand,” said the worried Keebine.

The fallout between Khama and Masisi has seen the two take a jab at one another at every opportunity they get and Keebine, which Keene said has diverted attention from real issues that have to be addressed.

Khama has also quit the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to join a new party on the cards which he said he would gladly lead should he be asked to in order to ensure that the current administration does not return to power after the elections.