Khama graces 10th Dithubaruba festival

The annual cultural event Dithubaruba is once again upon us.

The event will be held this weekend in Molepolole under the theme ‘Golo re go yang ka go ipatla re Ipatlisisa’, loosely translated ‘Defining our Future by Examining Ourselves.’

The event will be hosted at the Ntsweng Heritage site in Molepolole. In his continued support for the arts, President Ian Khama is expected to officiate at the event which will also be a celebration of its tenth anniversary.

“The President, Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, will officiate at the event. Besides giving the keynote address. The President will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the P11.5 million infrastructural development projects which will take place at Ntsweng Site, the traditional venue of Dithubaruba Cultural Festival,” said the event organizer, Power Kawina, in a press statement.

Legend says Dithubaruba event was named after the last fortress of Kgosi Sebele I, a place where he repelled a commando of Boer attackers around 1852.

The event was set to take Bakwena through their cultural norms and historical origin and the rough patch the tribe went through during the Boer wars and other Tswana speaking tribes and foster development through cultural diversity.

According to the event organisers, as a build up to tomorrow’s main event, there will be a public lecture at the Molepolole main kgotla today (Friday) delivered by Mmegi Publisher, Titus Mbuya, The lecture will be on the epic “Battle of Dimawe” which was fought during the Batswana-Boer War of 1852-53.