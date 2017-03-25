Khama blasts opposition parties while praising Thutlwe

President Ian Khama says Batswana should desist from protest votes given to the opposition as they might return to haunt them some day when it’s too late.

When officially opening the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’ 55th National Council in Gaborone yesterday, Khama urged party loyalists to be vigilant and acknowledge that in the present circumstances, the country cannot be subjected to an experiment of opposition rule.

He said that, in comparison to the opposition politicians of yesteryears, the current crop comprises impulsive individuals lacking in competency, maturity and strategic vision.

“Examples abound daily of how the current opposition cohort cannot be entrusted with managing the business of State and Government. It’s now in the public domain and played out in various media how the so called umbrella project is coming up against strong headwinds barely before take off,” he said.

The BDP leader commended party members for showing patriotism by wearing Botswana colours in the lead up to the BOT50 celebrations.

He advised party members never to be influenced by the opposition who were calling for the boycott of the Silver Jubilee celebration. “The good thing is that they were rejected outright by even their own supporters for their juvenile antics,” he said.

Khama said that opposition politicians and some of their followers just oppose for the sake of opposing and that people will see their facade for what they really are.

He called them ‘opportunists who have lost their ways and values in pursuit of political power with nothing to offer’. “Fortunately, there are one or two exceptions amongst them being the Mayor of Gaborone.”

Khama said that should the opposition be in government, the country will be divided between BDP and UDC when it comes to job offers, programme beneficiaries and consideration for tender awards. “With us it’s different because we feed, employ, educate and provide them with water and electricity and roads but they try to sabotage and undermine the government.”

The ongoing congress is held under the theme: ‘Our structures, Our strength- Another 50 years in government #Goyagoileng’