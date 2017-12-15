Khama bids the nation farewell

Outgoing President Ian Khama began his countrywide farewell tour on Thursday in Moshupa amid jubilation as residents thronged the main Kgotla where they showered him with presents.

Khama received presents varying from cows which tallied up to 28, a number of goats and chickens as well as money from the different villages that make up the Moshupa/ Manyana constituency.

The incoming President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, told the packed Kgotla that Khama has fulfilled his term and that he is leaving a legacy that will forever be remembered.

For his part, Khama who has been President since 2008 said he has confidence that Masisi will further take Botswana forward. “I have worked with him and I have no complaints. Batswana are in capable hands, go tsile go nna monate,” he said.

The tour is expected to come end in Serowe next year.