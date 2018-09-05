Kgowe to be sentenced for drugs possession

Broadhurst Magistrate, Gaseitsewe Tonoki, has further remanded Simon Badisa Kgowe until September 11th when he will be sentencing him for two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Last week Tonoki ordered that Kgowe be finger printed to establish if he has any previous conviction.

The accused person was allegedly unlawfully found in possession of dagga weighing 27.7g and cocaine habit-forming drug weighing 4.3038g.

When giving feedback on the previous convictions, state prosecutor, Manager Mabalane, indicated that 14 years ago Kgowe committed fraud and break in and theft offences.

He said for fraud Kgowe served corporal punishment and paid P100 and in another offence of theft he was sentenced to four years, served two in jail and two years were suspended.

Kgowe’s attorney, Gosiame Digangwa, pleaded with the court to fine the accused person or suspend the sentence.

He said his previous convictions are not the same as the current ones and that for the past years Kgowe has been a law abiding citizen.

“The accused has told this court that he had kept the drugs for someone and they did not belong to him. Court should consider that during mitigation he said he has family responsibilities as he has a child to take care of. I pray that court be lenient when sentencing him,” said Digangwa.

Last week Friday Kgowe was granted bail in a case in which he is accused of beheading his girlfriend Elizabeth Bonolo Kerekang.

His joy was however short lived as he still remained on remand for the drugs case.