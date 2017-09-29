Kgosi Tawana chose me- Mhapha

Following his recent announcement that he will retire from active politics ahead of the 2019 general elections, rumour has been flying thick and fast with allegations that Kgosi Tawana Moremi II has fingered Kubung/Kgosing ward councillor, Galaletsang Mhapha, as Maun West constituency’s next representative.

Mhapha who resigned from Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) last week told this publication that his decision to consider contesting for Parliament office was motivated by the trust Kgosi Tawana has on him.

“If you recall well, when Kgosi Tawana went around addressing kgotla meetings in the constituency he pleaded with people to vote for me as I was the suitable candidate to take over from him,” said Mhapha who was once a Chairman for Maun Administrative Authority.

However, when asked which party he was going to contest under, Mhapha said that he was still consulting voters to help him join the ideal party.

“What I know is that I will have to choose between Botswana Congress Party and the newly formed Alliance for Progressives,” he said.

Though it will be his first time to contest for a parliament position, Mhapha says he is confident of a win if he is given a chance.

He said that a number of people are behind him but the only stumbling block could be the party that he joins.

“I may join a party only to find that they have a candidate that they are interested in but if there is no one then I am more than ready.”

If Mhapha is granted his wish, he will face Reaboka Mbulawa of the BDP in the 2019 general elections.

Just like Mbulawa who was recently quoted saying he was not afraid of any political opponent, Mhapha too says he is not intimidated by his likely opponent in the former North West District Council Chairman.

Efforts to get a comment from Kgosi Tawana hit a snag as his phone rang unanswered.

Meanwhile, Batawana Senior Chief Representative, Kgosi Charles Letsholathebe distanced himself from the said announcement saying as Morafe, they are still waiting for both Kgosi Tawana and Mhapha to address them formally.

“They were voted by the community and if they are quitting and taking some decisions they have to come back and address us, we cannot rely on social media to know what they want to do.”