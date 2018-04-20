Kgosi Tabona’s new jam

29-year-old Ghetto-based artist Kgosi Tabona is back with his latest single ‘Seepa Se Iphataphatela’.

As with most of the traditional singer-songwriter’s previous releases, the new track is inspired by religion.

“The song is a tribute to God. It explains that with God behind you combined with your own hard work, despite all obstacles anything is possible!” said Tabona, who was born and raised in the Kweneng District but moved to the Ghetto in 2012 to follow his dream of becoming a professional singer.

Although not yet available in store, ‘Seepa Se Iphataphatela’ can be purchased from Tabona himself, who can be found selling copies of his new CD, which also includes the song ‘Mama Nkokodi’ featuring Chillis, at Galo Mall in Francistown.

Produced by Jay Black, the track is a taste of what to expect from the talented artist’s upcoming album, which he hopes to release in September this year.

His last album, “Nna Ke Lapile’ featuring D-Block, was released in December and is still on sale at P30.