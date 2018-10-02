Kgoroba upbeat

Claims BNF and BDP members voted for him

Controversial Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Sedirwa Kgoroba never shies away from talking his mind.

He was one of the opposition members constantly attacking the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader Duma Boko on social media.

Even before leaving UDC to form Alliance for Progressives, Kgoroba kept on voicing his stand on social media despite criticism from other opposition members.

The Voice Staffer Daniel Chida, paid him a visit at his office in Mogoditshane for a chat about state of affairs at his constituency among other issues.

Q. Let’s start by talking about investigations that are being carried by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), what happened?

A. I approached the DCEC office after some council authorities failed to account for P10 million which was part of the money allocated to our constituency.

As the gate keeper I wanted details on how things were working but people gave me an attitude so that I don’t find out what was going on.

I later found out that there were irregularities in awarding tenders and I notified the DCEC which is currently carrying out investigations.

The other P10million is being used for construction of internal roads.

Q. You are always clashing with people including at Parliament where the Speaker always calls you to order, why is that so?

A. I have a good relationship with both speakers but sometimes they want to intervene when they think I am attacking the ruling party.

At times they are biased and try to protect their party but it is never personal.

Q. What about the UDC President, Duma Boko, you attack him often on social media, will you two ever reconcile?

A. In politics nothing is impossible, whoever thought Boko will work with former President Ian Khama, so I cannot rule out the possibility of us working together.

I don’t attack him personally but his leadership style.

Q.You also criticized Khama’s leadership style including dishing soups but you have joined him, what changed?

A. Nothing has changed, I will keep on attending events that he addresses in my constituency and I will not stop him from dishing his soup but what you have to know is that I will not be seen dishing soup, never.

The other difference is that then he was a President and now he is no longer one.

Q. Do you think you stand a chance of coming back?

A. I have done well and do deserve a second chance but at the end of the day people will decide if I should I should serve another term.

In fact I have done more than all MPs except Ndaba Gaolathle.

There is no MP who spends more time in his office than I do; I dedicate my time to the people.

I have represented them well and still have a number of projects in the pipe line.

I managed to persuade government to compensate residents of Ledumadumane whose land was taken.

In the past government didn’t compensate people who got land through sub division by their parents but now government does.

We managed to fast track development of Mogoditshane Block 5 road although it was halted by dubious awarding of the tender which is not within my jurisdiction.

There is also Mogoditshane Development Trust is coming up and it will work hand in hand with the Village Development Trust.

We are also working on Brand Mogoditshane website which business community will use to link up with us and create employment and guidance.

There is also the pending sport arena. Although I came out a winner in 2014 when nobody gave me a chance, things are different now.

Q. How?

A. The UDC, being the Botswana Congress Party and Botswana National Front do have a large following not the Botswana Movement for Democracy.

I won through a major contribution from the BNF and Botswana Democratic Party followers.

Even now I still believe I am the BNF’s preferred candidate.

Sometimes people vote for an individual than the party and I know I have support from BNF than the BCP.

BCP was pinning their hope on Tumiso Rakgare (Chillyboy) to be their candidate but since he is heading back to BDP then I don’t know if the BCPs will back me up or go for Nkgakile, (the UDC candidate) which I doubt they will do.

I have never worked closely with them (BCP) that much like I did and continue to do with the BNF.

Q. What about your party AP?

A. The party is coming up well in the constituency and people do not only believe in me but its leadership too.

If we do not form any coalition with other opposition parties then we are likely to get 10 Mps at worst.

Q. So why not join the UDC if that is the case then?

A. AP will not go into UDC which has BMD and Pilane in it.

We can only work on an alliance with UDC which does not have BMD.