Kgori Capital Board appoints Independent Director

The Board of Directors at Kgori Capital (Pty) Limited has announced the appointment of Motsile Stephen Sibanda as an Independent, Non-Executive Director, following relevant regulatory approvals.

Sibanda, whose appointment is with immediate effect, was vetted and approved by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) during the course of July 2018.

Kgori Capital Managing Director, Alphonse Ndzinge, on behalf of the Board stated: “We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Motsile Sibanda as our new Independent, Non-Executive Director and are very pleased with this appointment. As Kgori Capital, we are passionate about investing with pride on behalf of our clients, and sound guidance and leadership from our Board enables us to do just that as we continue working to deliver the next chapter of Kgori Capital, a true Botswana business, with purpose, commitment, passion and vigour.”

Sibanda brings with him a wealth of experience and sector insight spanning 24 years.

He has extensive experience as a Human Resource Practitioner, including in senior roles such as Head of HR for Stanbic Bank Botswana, HR Consultant for Standard Bank Group in South Africa, and Divisional Manager Organisational Capability for BCL Limited.

He was instrumental in setting up the BCL Staff Pension Fund and is currently an Executive Management Coach.

Sibanda holds a Master of Arts Degree in Human Resource Management from University of Leeds (UK) and a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Public Administration & Political Science) from the University of Botswana.

“Kgori Capital is proud to see the newest member of our Board is a like-minded individual who believes in the passion and commitment of our business; who believes in our purpose. We continue working to simply deliver excellent and industry-leading work to and for Batswana. The key thing for us is to serve our country and we do so very proudly. This is because we need, as Botswana businesses, to make it clear that Batswana can and will do great things and we need to invest and believe in ourselves,” Ndzinge added.