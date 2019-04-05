Kgathi and wife’s technology howler

The Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi and his wife’s private conversation was accidentally leaked to a Whatsapp group this past Monday.

In the conversation, the couple gossip about how one of the prominent councillors, Roselyn Panzirah-Matshome, is allegedly disrespectful and should be called to order.

Mma Kgathi goes on to criticise the leadership for giving the now demoted BDP member a platform, further describing her as being ‘spoilt’.

Shaya suggests that the Minister and his wife go for a technology-savvy refresher course – these streets are not safe!

Meanwhile, the Minister’s wife should bring receipts on how exactly the BDP was spoiling Matshome.