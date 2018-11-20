Kgafela-mokoka eyes BCPWL presidency

Botswana Congress Party (BCP)’s former Secretary General for Political Education, Nono Kgafela-Mokoka has vowed to work tirelessly and recruit more women into the party.

Mokoka, who will come up against Daisy Bathusi during the BCP Women’s League (BCPWL) congress in Maun over the weekend, believes she is the best person to take the party forward.

“Having recently represented BCP at the British Labour Party Annual Conference in September and my involvement in opposition politics is beyond reproach. I am an avid political firebrand who cannot fail the party,” she declared, citing her extensive experience in opposition politics having held an executive position in her former political home, Botswana National Front (BNF) Deputy Secretary General and National Elections Chair, as further evidence of her credentials.

Although she acknowledged that her opponent was a seasoned politician, whom she respects, Mokoka said that given her contribution to and participation in opposition politics she views herself as one of the most sought after female politician across the political spectrum.

The University of Botswana lecturer said that part of her road map together with her team was to come up with a framework to implement the objectives of the BCPWL as outlined in the constitution, especially the inculcation of a political culture premised on Democracy.

“Here we are talking about where women not only vote, but have a right to be elected without prejudice and discrimination,” she explained to The Voice, adding that she intends she to cultivate a culture of self determination in women.

Mokoka is confident this will boost their confidence in defining who they are and strive to claim their legitimate space within the political sphere and also build structures at central, regional, constituency and ward levels in order to facilitate networking amongst women at all levels.

She further pledged to come up with initiatives (projects) to empower women practically.

“As a President of the Women’s league, I will be coordinating activities of the league in liaison with other elected leaders at league’s central committee, regional, constituency and ward levels and also ensuring that all women at different party structural levels participate in policy debates, formulation and campaigns for their inclusion at party and national level.”

On the low participation by women in politics, Mokoka noted that a number of factors such as socialization, bullying, intimidation and cultural and economic restraints come into play.