Ketlhomilwe vows to transform Gerald Estates

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) council candidate, Ruben Ketlhomilwe says Gerald Estate’s best chance of being developed is if he is voted into the council seat this weekend.

The seat became vacant earlier this year following the death of Moselewapula ward councillor and former Deputy Mayor, Lechedzani Modenga.

Addressing his electorates and members of the UDC on Saturday, Ketlhomilwe said that if he is sent to council he will make ensure that the constituency attracts the necessary developments.

He said the first thing on his agenda when he gets the seat will be to lobby for a Primary hospital for Gerald Estates. “The clinic in Gerald is too small and it cannot accommodate all of us. If I’m voted into power I will push for issues such as this one,” Ketlhomilwe promised.

He also promised Moselewapula residents that he will plead with fellow councillors to consider building a fly over by the railway line from the city centre to Gerald Estates to ease the congestion.

“A few days ago when I was taking a resident to a hospital we were stuck for almost 30 minutes due to a derailed train. I will speak on your behalf and make sure that a four-lane flyover is constructed,” he said.

Furthermore, Ketlhomilwe said that he will ask that an additional six classrooms should be built at Gerald Junior Secondary School so that it can accommodate senior students to make it a unified school.

He explained that the reason for this unified proposal is that senior students from Gerald Estates are exposed to a lot of danger as they walk to Francistown Senior Secondary School. “Even though BDP councillors are hard to crack, I believe my much needed ideas will make them see sense and support my motions,” he concluded pleading with the community to turn up and vote for him in Saturday’s bye-election.

Despite the many promises and optimism in his campaign, Ketlhomilwe knows he will not get a free ride to the council seat.

He still has to contend with equally determined candidates in Gilbert Boikhutso of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party and Odireleng Ditshoto of the newly formed Alliance for Progressives when the parties go to the polls this Saturday.