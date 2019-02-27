Selebi-Phikwe West Member of Parliament, Dithapelo Keorapetse, yesterday accused President Mokgweetsi Masisi of tribalism and nepotism.

Speaking in parliament, Keorapetse went on to defend former President Ian Khama against tribalism.

“I was thrown out for specifically calling Khama a demon in this house, but we have never gone to prison. We can accuse Ian Khama of anything, but not tribalism,” said the Phikwe West MP.

Keorapetse feels under Khama, cabinet and Permanent Secretaries were diversified by tribes, saying under Masisi this has all changed.

“I have said it in this house that there is a trend in the appointments by His Excellency the President; Moshupa, Kanye, Manyana, Thamaga, look at the Chief Justice, look at the recent ambassadors he has appointed and so forth,” reasoned Keorapetse.

Keorapetse further advised the President to desist from making statements that have the potential to divide the country.

“We Bangwato have never assumed that we are better than any other tribe, we have never said so, Khama has never said so, Mma Moitoi has never said so, and even past Presidents have never assumed so,” Keorapetse said, before being stopped by Deputy Speaker of the House, Kagiso Molatlhegi.