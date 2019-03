Having broken into the entertainment as a dancer for a group called Amagidos, Kelebogile Nkobedi, who goes by stage name Kenzie Kid, has finally released a solo project titled, ‘Apology’.

The song, which was recorded and mastered by Tribal Tiido and features Brian Chase, is infused with Nigerian-influenced beats.

Kid, who is part of the Farmboyz Internationale Stable, has previously worked with high-calibre artists such as Muyengwa.