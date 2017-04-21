Keep it Burning Costy

Shaya is not a jealous person and when there is need to congratulate something, I do.

Over the past few days, yours truly has observed how Costy Moloi of Duma FM is keeping the fire burning even after marriage.

Some men have a tendency to relax after getting hitched – but not Moloi.

He has been spotted out and about with his beautiful wife, Boitumelo on several occasions.

On Friday the dreadlocked presenter could not keep his hands off the lovely lady during Charma Gal’s show at Duma Fm Grounds.

The two were all over each other like lovestruck teenagers and Shaya nearly asked them to book a room!

However, I encourage you to continue to show the love so that youngsters like Goaba Mojakgomo (who is about to wed) can follow your shining example.