Kavindama impressed after FWB

Legendary fashion designer, Ineeleng Kavindama says she is confident that the future of the fashion industry in Botswana will thrive despite numerous challenges.

The former fashionista was speaking at the Fashion without Borders (FWB) gala event, where she awarded the Ineeleng Kavindama Fashion Trophy and gold medal for the best upcoming fashion designer.

She also awarded a cheque of P5, 000 and sponsored a return air ticket for the best designer to participate at Johannesburg’s FWB show in September this year.

“In addition, my company Ineeleng Holdings (PTY) ltd sponsored 17 Ineeleng Kavindama Fashion Award gold medals to the 17 upcoming fashion designers and Ineeleng Kavindama Fashion Award Trophy and gold medal for the best model at FWB,” she highlighted.

The designer said she was grateful to FWB organisers for putting together a ‘great show’ and ‘putting Botswana on an international pedestal’.

She vowed to devote her efforts to assisting up-and-coming local fashion designers so they avoid facing the same challenges she had to deal with.