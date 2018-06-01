Kavazovic’s big mouth

Shaya is very disappointed by the comments made by Township Rollers coach, Nikola Kavazovic in the aftermath of their BTC Premier League triumph last Wednesday.

Minutes after lifting the cup, Kavazovic went on national Television to attack his assistant, Teenage Mpote.

The Serbian coach described Mpote as a racist who never welcomed him into the team.

My man if you had any beef with Mpote, voice your issue in private and not on national television with millions watching.

Shaya is warning you – if you continue acting in such an uncivilised way, it will be your downfall, mark my words!