Kast to walk 2000km in 2018

He made history in May this year when he filled up the national stadium with an all local line up.

This was after completing a 1000km walk to raise awareness for the event.

Now the man known in the music circles as Kast is set to walk a staggering 2 000km to once again raise awareness for his second annual Tlatsa lebala event.

Born, Tshepiso Molapisi, Kast has not yet finalised the dates for 2018 campaign though he has confirmed that it will be during the early months of the year.

Speaking to the man, who sustained blisters and minor injuries during his initial 1000km walk from Maun through Francistown to his final destination Gaborone, he said; “we are busy finalising processes and strategies for next year’s campaign. I cannot say much at the moment as a lot of the information will be out next week.”

Kast who is still struggling to walk also announced that he will soon complete the series he shot during last year’s walk.

“The series will come in two parts, with a 13 episode for each part. The series will be ready to be aired early next year,” he said.

Kast who has just released his latest single King of Lagos said he is also expected to release his compilation album next year.