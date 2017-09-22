Kast pawns his car?

Tlatsa Lebala star, Kast had a weekend to forget in Francistown.

After failing to attract revellers to his show the rapper apparently was left stranded with no money.

Shaya learnt that besides his failure to pay artists and auxiliary staff at the stadium, Kast also had an outstanding bill at one of the lodges.

A fly in the wall said Kast’s car was spotted at a local pawn shop where it spent a night.

The rapper allegedly managed to settle the pawnshop bill the next day.

Come on Sjabana, you can’t do that.

I don’t care how desperate the situation might be, you can’t pawn a car especially after cashing in at the Gaborone event.

Shaya admirers your dedication and wishes you well for the Maun event.