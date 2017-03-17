Kast arriving tomorrow

Kast’s 1000km walk is expect to come to a resounding successful end tomorrow (Saturday) at Riverwalk mall in Gaborone.

In an interview with Big Weekend, the #Tlatsa Lebala artist complained of the response he was getting from the corporate sector looking at the factor that no big deal has been signed yet.

He said that everything has been moving slowly despite having started the walk more than a month ago. He however praised local musicians for supporting him from the start.

“Artists like DJ Big Pun and Tyro helped me from the beginning until Apollo Diablo took over in Francistown. I thank them for their support. Vee also pledged P40 000 towards the Tlatsa Lebala show, which will be held on the 6th of May.” He said

Vee’s P 40 000 contribution came in two parts, P10 000 in cash and P30 000 for his (Vee)’s performance.

Kast also urged people to join him today (Friday) at Artesia where him and other artists are billed to perform before walking the final 35 km to Riverwalk.