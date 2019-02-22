Kast and the maths puzzle

Mathematics has never been a friend of mine (just ask my
Standard Seven teacher) but I am sure I have calculated
correctly.
Local rapper Kast recently took to social media to
wish his wife and baby mother a happy birthday.
But what shocked Shaya was the math – Kast said that he has been
involved with his wife for 16 years and married for six.
If my memory serves me well, the young beauty is 31 – if I subtract
the 16 years that they have been together, it gives me 15!
I believe back then you were a student at the University of
Botswana whilst she must have been a Junior School student –
please Kast, correct me if I’m wrong!