Kast and the maths puzzle

Mathematics has never been a friend of mine (just ask my

Standard Seven teacher) but I am sure I have calculated

correctly.

Local rapper Kast recently took to social media to

wish his wife and baby mother a happy birthday.

But what shocked Shaya was the math – Kast said that he has been

involved with his wife for 16 years and married for six.

If my memory serves me well, the young beauty is 31 – if I subtract

the 16 years that they have been together, it gives me 15!

I believe back then you were a student at the University of

Botswana whilst she must have been a Junior School student –

please Kast, correct me if I’m wrong!