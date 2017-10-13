Kasane herdboy accused of triple-murder attempt

A jilted 29-year-old man who suspected his girlfriend was cheating on him appeared before Kasane Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Lefetamang Mpho Mothobole, a herd boy at Huhuwe cattlepost near Kachikau village, was not asked to enter a plea during his short court appearance.

According to court papers, on October 6 this year, Mothobole attempted to shoot Obatile Kaisara, Muhinda Good and Oratile Langwane with a gun.

State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Paul Chaluza, pleaded with the court for the accused to be remanded in custody, arguing that police investigations are yet to be completed.

“Bearing the seriousness of the matter in mind, granting the accused person bail at this juncture might prove detrimental to the investigating team that is yet to visit the scene of crime,” Chaluza told the crammed courtroom.

The prosecution expressed fear Mothobole might interfere with the ongoing police investigations, noting that some of the potential prosecution witnesses in the matter are friends and associates of the accused person.

Chaluza also revealed the investigating officer was yet to visit the crime scene to find the alleged firearm cartilages used in the three attempted murder incidents.

“One of the victims, whom the police are yet to identify, is believed to be a girlfriend to the suspect in this matter,” Chaluza told the court.

However, he could not explain in detail whether the shooting incident was caused by a domestic dispute between the lovers.

He further explained that the incident happened near Huhuwe cattlepost where the victims had been harvesting thatching grass.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the accused person went berserk after suspecting that his girlfriend was cheating on him.