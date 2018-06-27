Kasale Dies

The Voice Newspaper Mourns as Publisher, CEO, dies at 57

Botlhoko Beata Kasale- Kabango, the iconic media guru, The Voice newspaper publisher and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who ran The Voice newspaper for the past 25 years has died.

Kasale-Kabango died on Monday morning, aged, 57 at Bokamoso hospital in Gaborone.

She lost a long and gallant battle with sugar diabetes, which she courageously fought for many years.

A giant in publishing, media freedom rights, gender activism and social justice, Kasale- Kabango bought into The Voice newspaper when she returned from Namibia where she worked in the media industry as a stringer for the Namibian newspaper, leaving an indelible mark as an activist for the rights of the indigenous people (Namibian san)

Born in Mochudi but grew up to be one of the world’s distinguished citizens, Kasale- Kabango was an internationally acclaimed press freedom activist and media trainer.

At the time of her untimely demise, she was a board advisory member of the Women in News, (WIN) a New York based organisation that strives to increase women’s leadership and voices in the news.

WIN is part of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, or (WAN-IFRA) in their Africa programmes including the Women in News in Botswana, Namibia and Zambia.

Some of the highlights of Kasale- Kabango’s illustrious career include working extensively with international organisations such as International Media Women’s Foundation (IWMF), African Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Partnership (ACHAP), Commonwealth Secretariat, Commonwealth Press Union (CPU), Steps for the Future, Gender Links, Panos Institute, Open Society Initiative (OSI), Open Society Institute of Southern Africa (OSISA) and Gender Links among others.

“She was passionate about journalism, training, journalists and women’s rights. She was fervent in her quest for quality content, both on print and on digital platforms. She was passionate about gender equality as well as social justice and human rights in general.” The Voice newspaper Editor -in –Chief, Emang Bokhutlo said.

In the early days of The Voice Newspaper, which was originally based in Francistown, Kasale- Kabango did everything in the newsroom, from newsgathering to editing to design and photography. She was an all rounder!

Kasale- Kabango was a fine journalist, a great entrepreneur, and a shrewd businesswoman who knew the rules and then broke them to create her own – remaining honest to herself.

Her favourite tag line was— ‘I swear by my life and my love of it that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.’ Ayn Rand #tothineselfbetrue

She will be remembered as a tireless champion of a free and independent media as well as a warm-hearted mother to many, especially the women and girls she mentored across southern Africa.

Kasale- Kabango’s farewell service will be held at her farm in Marokolwane in Kgatleng on Saturday morning from 6am followed by a cremation service for the family as per her life long wish.