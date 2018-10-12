Kapenda to join Tuku at Mascom Live Sessions

Zimbabwean Jazz maetsro, Oliver Mtukudzi is coming back to Botswana this weekend where he will perform at the popular Mascom Live sessions at Botswanacraft.

Tuku has been a regular figure at the popular live music joint, and is known for his energetic stage performances.

Although age seems to be catching up with him, the old man still commands a lot of respect from his followers.

He will be expected to belt out favourite tunes such as Todii, Wasakara, Paivepo, Hear me lord, Mabasa, Neria, Street kid and Kunze kwadoka which was released in 2000.

The Zimbabwean artist who is based in South Africa will share the stage with none than Botswana’s best guitarist, Kapenda Katuta.

Katuta’s silky fingers has dominated the local music scene for quite sometime and has played with the likes of Shanti Lo at Botswanacraft.

He will play African music. Tickets for the show are selling P300 and the show kicks off at 2000hrs.