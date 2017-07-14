Kapenda to play Jazzfrika Show

RMC Marketing, which is owned by Rahman EL Kindiy, will on the 30th of July hold the Jazzfrika Fusion Show.

The one band show will see renowned guitarist, Kapenda Katuta and his band live on stage playing 16 songs at Masa Square.

Speaking to Big Weekend, Rahman revealed the event will see patrons seated instead of dancing.

“It is a ‘sit and watch’ type of a show and we expect the crowd to listen attentively. It is a cultured festival,” he explained excitedly.

Meanwhile, Kapenda, as the gifted guitarist is known, promised to give the audience a chance to sample his upcoming jazz album.

“I have decided to shift from rhumba to jazz because of age. Another thing is that if I was to go into rhumba, I don’t think the few groups that are there would survive,” he laughed.

The Sunday show will run from 1830 to 2100 hrs. Patrons will part with P200