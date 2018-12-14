An exciting event has been lined up at Domboshaba Cultural Site on Christmas Eve.

The Kanyi Kumusha 2018 is a fun-filled day that includes a music festival, horse riding, tug of war, elderly story telling, quad bikes, board games and many other activities.

Organisers are calling for interested individuals and companies to book stalls for this one-of-a-kind event.

It’s P40 for early bird tickets, P60 standard and P20 for kids.

There’s a special VIP ticket at P200 inclusive of a customised t-shirt.

For more information visit the event page on social media platforms.