Kamal’s Shiny mistake

It looks like the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) member, Jacobs Kamal did not familiarise himself with court procedure before logging his case.

During the week, the BDP primary elections loser in Lobatse was rather harshly reprimanded by a Court Judge for nodding his head after every statement he agreed with.

“May you ask the gentleman seated behind you to stop nodding his shiny head, it is disturbing me!” was the Judge’s rather icy putdown.

Poor old Kamal, be a shining example and learn to do things properly next time!