Kalavango unveils technical sponsor

Kalavango Volleyball Club unveiled Vincent Excellent Tours as their technical sponsor this week in Gaborone.

Vincent will sponsor both Kalavango men and ladies teams with a playing kit worth P8 000.

The company will is also provide P50 000 worth of transportation to the club annually.

Kalavango men’s team is currently leading the Mascom Volleyball League while the ladies side is currently lying sixth.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony Kalavango Chairman Mmopi Gaetshajwe said despite lack of league action last year, his team found ways of keeping active in anticipation of announcement of a new season.

According to Gaetshajwe the winners of Capital Motors Cup last season are ready to challenge for league honours this year.

“We have signed quality and experienced players to beef up our teams and we’ll be challenging for everything on offer,” he said.

The Chairman further commended Vincent Excellent Tours for their continued support over the last four years.

The sponsor Vincent Mongati said he was happy to assist Kalavango as the team has proven that they have a vision.

He said he wants to be associated with brands that take themselves seriously.

“The players’ passion drove this company to go an extra mile, we even sponsored the team for some of their friendly games.

“We will continue supporting them with transport and playing equipment to motivate them,” he said.

The sponsor also announced that at the end of the season there’ll be individual awards for excelling players and administrators.

Player of the season for both men and women will be given P2 000 each at the end of the season and coaches will get P1 500.

“We will also take the teams for a retreat at a place of their choice like we did in 2017 when we sponsored them for their trip to Durban,” said Mongati.