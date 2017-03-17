Dead boy’s mum demands retribution

Little Ditiro Jerry’s brave battle for life ended early last Wednesday morning

The 12-year-old had been kept alive by a breathing machine for the last eight months after sustaining critical injuries in an alleged attack by Bangladeshi businessman Mahommed Hussein Molla on the 13th of June last year.

The youngster, who had been unable to speak since the incident, was recently discharged from Intensive Care in South Africa and was recovering at home when he died.

A Standard 6 student at Solomon Dihutso Primary in Mogoditshane, Jerry was described by those who knew him as a charming, polite young boy with a good heart and an obvious talent for football.

When contacted for a comment, Jerry’s devastated mother, Milidzani Jerry vowed not to rest until her son gets justice.

An emotional, shell-shocked Milidzani told The Voice that although her child had suffered for a long time she had always believed he would eventually recover.

“I am completely disheartened and cannot imagine that man killed my son with his bare hands. He is heartless. It will not bring him back but I will be more than happy if the law deals with him accordingly,” she said angrily.

Turning her focus to her beloved boy, who will be buried at his home village of Mosojane on Saturday, the proud mother went on to say, “I had expected a lot from my son. His future was bright and he was the best goalkeeper at Matebejana Football Development Club.”

Molla, who owns Inu Restaurant in Mogoditshane, is accused of viciously assaulting Jerry by brutally slamming his forehead against a wall. He has since been in custody pending investigations.

Meanwhile as Jerry’s young soul marches on to heaven, Police Public Relations Officer, Witness Bosija revealed the accused is likely to be charged with murder.

