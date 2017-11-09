I’m not retiring, just leaving the presidential office- Khama

President Ian Khama received a standing ovation this morning when he announced that he will continue to work to ensure Botswana becomes the prosperous nation it is destined to be.

Speaking at the official opening of the recently completed Ba Isago University Convention Center, Mabaleng Sporting Complex and the Pavilion this morning, Khama assured the nation that he will be available to assist those in need as he has been doing.

“My idea of retirement is sitting and doing nothing, so be rest assured that I will not be retiring,” he said, before adding that he will only be leaving the presidential office as per the constitution of the republic.