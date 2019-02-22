Jujuvine losing his touch

I have travelled the world to watch comedy shows but never

have I seen a comedian as derogatory as our own Juju

Sekolokwane.

The once funny man is no longer funny anymore,he has turned his comedy routine into an excuse to hurl cruel

insults.

His last so-called joke about panty-liners not only shocked Shaya but left many people disappointed.

If I was so inclined, I would say you need deliverance.

It is time you man up or I call for a petition to sabotage all your shows.

Consider this your first and last warning.