Juju Boy to star at Planet Lodge pool party

With the summer heat showing no signs off cooling off, Planet Lodge is the place to be this Saturday.

The hotel are hosting their first ever pool party, which will feature a guest appearance from local musician, Juju Boy.

Set to start at 3pm, the party will be followed by another show later in the day, dubbed ‘The Cocktail Evening’.

Before the Saturday do, the lodge will host its weekly Naija Musik night, which takes place every Friday from 6pm to 11pm.

Performances on the day will come from DJ Cody and DJ K Nice with exciting specials on Nigerian food.

Planet Lodge’s Executive Marketing and Events manager, Lesego Bile told Big Weekend both events are intended to officially introduce Planet Lodge as the go-to place to host events.