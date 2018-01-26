Jubilation reigned as Khama bid Batawana farewell

Maun residents welcomed President Ian Khama amid jubilation as they showered him with presents during his farewell visit yesterday.

Among the many presents, the outgoing president was given 30 herds of cattle, 20 goats, 16 chickens, 1 donkey, a fridge, rifle and P39, 000.00 in cash.

Amid the whistle and ululations that characterized the colourfully decorated Maun main kgotla, Kgosi Tawana Moremi who will also be leaving active politics for his bogosi duties, said he was happy that Khama will be leaving politics.

He said politics had set them apart as cousins and that they had fought, quarreled and pointed accusing fingers.

Tawana said with politics aside he believed that the cousin relationship would have to bloom and that they would resume discussing business and family issues.

The Batawana royal further explained that it has been difficult to have a president as a close relative as every time when doors close behind, onlookers presumed corrupt deeds were taking place. “I believe the president is tired of politics as much as I am,” said the overjoyed Tawana.

For his part, Khama emphasized that leaving the presidency did not mean that he was tired. “I am going to continue working because I have dedicated my life to serving this nation,” he said.

He further mentioned that he would eventually find time to relax, travel and work with Tawana.

Among his many planned duties, Khama said he was going to join Bangwato Regent Kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane in Serowe and serve the people, hence they should not be surprised when they see him in their Maun main kgotla because he would be pursuing the arbitrary related issues.