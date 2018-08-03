South African rapper Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye will play in Botswana for the first time since being released from prison on parole last year.

The artist will perform at Lizard Entertainment this Friday.

Jub Jub and his friend Themba Tshabalala killed four children in an drag racing accident near a school in 2010.

Both have been released on parole after serving four years in jail.

The artist is who’s now a changed man is expected to play his new music including his hit song ‘Ke kola tshwarelo’ featuring Tshepo Tshola.