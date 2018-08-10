Jub Jub celebrated release with lots of sex

Controversial South African musician, Jub Jub, has revealed the first thing he did after being released from prison was to have ‘plenty of sex’.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment on Monday, the ‘Ndikhokhele’ hit-maker said, “I had sex, you see in prison you are starved so I had lots of sex!”

As well as satisfying his libido, Jub Jub soothed his soul.

“I also went to church and spent time with my family, because family is very important,” explained the 38-year-old singer, who was sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2012 for the homicide of four children killed when he lost control of his car in a drag-race with a friend.

The singer had been driving under the under the influence of drugs.

His sentence was later reduced and, having served four years and one day, he was freed earlier this year.

This weekend performances in Francistown and Gaborone marked Jub Jub’s first appearance in Botswana since his release.

“My weekend performances in Botswana were out of this world. I did not think that Batswana still knew the lyrics to my songs as they showed me in the two cities. It is still truly humbling to see how many lives, even across borders, we touch as musicians!” he reflected.